Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,905,827.20.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$63.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

