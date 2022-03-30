STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $138.39 million and $8.09 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

