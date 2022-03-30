Stephens Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.