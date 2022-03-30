Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 8,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

