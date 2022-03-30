StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

