StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.86 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.