StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

