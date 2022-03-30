StockNews.com Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

