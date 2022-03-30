StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.