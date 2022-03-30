StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYD. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
CYD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
