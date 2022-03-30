StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYD. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.