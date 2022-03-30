StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

