StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

