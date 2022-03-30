StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 633,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,860. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.