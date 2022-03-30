StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
Shares of FBIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 633,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,860. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
