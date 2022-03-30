StockNews.com Upgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to Buy

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $23,396,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ingevity by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ingevity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

