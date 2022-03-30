Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.