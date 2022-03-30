Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

