Strs Ohio Buys 1,200 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

