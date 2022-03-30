Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,423.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,483.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.66 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

