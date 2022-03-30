Strs Ohio Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

