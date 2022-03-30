Strs Ohio Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

