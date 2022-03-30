Strs Ohio Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Popular by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 58,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

