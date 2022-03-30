Strs Ohio Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 614.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

