Strs Ohio Purchases 3,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ExlService by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

