Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SNAX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,335. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
