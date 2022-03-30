Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

