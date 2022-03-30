Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 21,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 204,419 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

