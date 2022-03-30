Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,960,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 60,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. 8,968,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,893. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

