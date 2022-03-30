Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 1,918,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,817,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $17,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

