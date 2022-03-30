Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sunlink Health Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.
Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
