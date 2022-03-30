SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 318,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

