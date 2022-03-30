SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

SPCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

