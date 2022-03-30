SuperFarm Price Up 16.7% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $326.32 million and approximately $52.89 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 220% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

