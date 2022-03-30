SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,462.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $35,462.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.24 or 0.07203698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.94 or 1.00311614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,247 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

