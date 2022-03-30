SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $769.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $935.00 to $769.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $777.53.

SIVB stock opened at $592.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.43 and a 200-day moving average of $654.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

