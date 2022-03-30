Swapcoinz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

