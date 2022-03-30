Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 92 by Analysts at UBS Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 92 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Analyst Recommendations for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

