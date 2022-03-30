Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 92 by Analysts at UBS Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 92 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

