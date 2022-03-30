TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.81 ($29.46).

Shares of TEG opened at €21.09 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.36 and its 200 day moving average is €24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €20.94 ($23.01) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($32.27).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

