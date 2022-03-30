Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TLOFF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

