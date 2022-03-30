Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNGX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 19,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,187. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

