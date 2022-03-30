Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.