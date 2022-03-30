TD Securities Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.73.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$190.07. 61,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$178.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

