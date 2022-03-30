Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Position Raised by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

