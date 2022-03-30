Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 232,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

