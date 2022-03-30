Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.