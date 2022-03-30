Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
