Teloscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $890,922.09 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $890,922.09 and approximately $109.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00194736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00415548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00050006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

