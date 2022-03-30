Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $30.25. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.