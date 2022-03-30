Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

