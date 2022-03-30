Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,629.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TPL opened at $1,430.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 97 shares of company stock valued at $114,551. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

