The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.70

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 17946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.
About The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN)
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.
