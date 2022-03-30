The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

