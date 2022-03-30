The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.10

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $9.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 125,002 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

